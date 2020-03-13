Quick Dishes to Prepare When You Have Less Than an Hour to Cook Sarah Burns

Daylight savings time began on March 8, leaving us one hour less that day. Of course, we have had 24 hours in every day since then, but as the days lengthen and the weather improves, we don’t want to spend too much time indoors. That, in turn, means we don’t want to spend too much time cooking.

24/7 Tempo assembled a list of dishes that can be prepared in less than an hour, including some that can be prepared in a matter of minutes. There’s something on our list for every appetite — including soups, salads, and snacks — and every taste, including Cajun, French, Italian, Japanese, Chinese, and Mexican dishes. There are also options for vegetarians and vegans, as well as carnivores and omnivores.

To prepare our list of quick dishes, 24/7 Tempo consulted a wide range of food and recipe websites, including Allrecipes.com, Food.com, MSN Food, and NYT Cooking.

And if you are quarantines at home, know that foods spoil at different rates. You don’t want to stock your fridge with products that go bad after just a few days. Here are the foods with the longest shelf life. They can also be made into meals in under and hour.

Click here to see the quick dishes to prepare when you have less than an hour to cook