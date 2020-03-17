America’s Favorite Coffee Brands Colman Andrews

Years ago, most packaged supermarket coffee — nearly always pre-ground — was sold under such brand names as Folgers, Maxwell House, Yuban, Hills Bros., Eight O’Clock, and Chock Full o’Nuts. More recently, though, smaller producers and coffee shop and fast food brands have rolled out products designed specifically for grocery store shelves.

Today, you can buy ground or whole-bean coffee, as well as specialty coffee-based beverages bearing labels like Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts, and McCafé (the premium McDonald’s brand). These big-name brands, not surprisingly, are some of the most popular offerings.

Packaged coffee sells well in general. The National Coffee Association (NCA) reports that 63% of adults over 18 in America — more than 150 million people — drink coffee on a daily basis, a percentage that has grown an annualized 1.1% yearly since 2014. Average consumption is three cups per day, though some people obviously toss down a lot more than that. Here are 20 signs that you might be drinking too much coffee.

The NCA also found that 78% of the people who had consumed coffee within the previous 24 hours last year had brewed it at home. (This is down from 84% in 2012, but still an impressive number.) The trade publication Winsight Grocery Business reports that retail coffee sales recorded a 4.8% compound annual growth rate last year over 2018. Those who don’t drink home-brewed coffee, of course, probably get it at the ubiquitous Starbucks or some other chain, or at some small-scale outlet — possibly one of the best independent coffee shops in every state.

Each year, the Harris Poll ranks brands across a wide range of categories, including retail, consumer packaged goods, and more. Their latest results, covering 2019, rank (among other things) the country’s most highly rated packaged coffee brands — not according to sales but by the strength of their connections to consumers.

This year, eight brands scored above the category average. 24/7 Tempo reveals them here, along with notes about each brand.

The Harris Poll’s annual EquiTrend® ranking of top brands across a wide range of categories uses “an academically vetted brand equity model” considering such elements as consumer familiarity and consideration (meaning whether consumers would consider buying a brand they are aware of) to measure the strength of bonds between brands and their potential customers.