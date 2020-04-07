16 Times Entire Sports Leagues Were Cancelled Before Coronavirus Grant Suneson

Sports are often an escape from the difficulties of everyday life, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced three of America’s largest sports leagues to postpone some of their games — and at least two leagues may have to cancel the rest of the season.

The NBA and NHL usually crown a champion in June, though their postseasons could be delayed or even canceled. The MLB already missed its planned opening day, and it is unclear when baseball could start. Even the NFL season, which is slated to start in September, may be in jeopardy.

Even when international events like the Olympics were canceled in war time, American sports leagues typically played on. While the pandemic is certainly unprecedented, there have been several instances in the past in which sports fans missed portions or even an entire season. These cancellations happened due to labor lockouts, tragedies, and major historical events.

24/7 Wall St. looked back at mass cancellations of NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL games caused by major past events, using sources including the Sport Reference family of sites. We only considered events that affected multiple games across one or more leagues. For instance, the 1919 Stanley Cup final was canceled because of the Spanish influenza outbreak as most of Montreal’s players were sick before the decisive game six. As just one game was canceled, that case did not make this list of mass cancellations.

While the cancellation of sporting events is frustrating for athletes who may be denied a shot at a championship and for fans who enjoy watching at home, these events are staffed by thousands of food vendors, security workers, and other support staff at venues who are now out of work. Some players and owners have pledged their own money to help staff, but these workers remain among the many Americans facing huge economic challenges because of the pandemic. These are the American industries being devastated by the coronavirus.

Given the grim nature of current news broadcasts, many people are likely searching for distractions. Unfortunately, sports are not the only form of entertainment disrupted by the coronavirus. Dozens of films have been postponed as well — some of which were in production, while others were pulled back by studios until people will be able to return to movie theaters. Here are 45 movies postponed due to coronavirus.

