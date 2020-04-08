What You Can Do If Coronavirus Is Threatening Your Retirement Douglas A. McIntyre, Paul Ausick

For most people, achieving a comfortable retirement is a tricky business. The past few weeks have added to the challenges as the world has changed as much as in any period since WWII. The world is now fighting the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19, as well as the measures taken to slow the spread of the disease, have caused financial and health crises worldwide and have especially affected those who are older than 60. This has made financial and other life decisions for seniors and those planning for retirement infinitely more complicated than they were just two months ago.

Some questions about retirement have not changed entirely. At what age should people take Social Security? Is it time to sell risky stocks and move money into bonds? Should future retirees withdraw funds from their 401(k)? Should people move to warmer climates, particularly in states with low costs of living? And, just as challenging, how should people spend their time if they have an extra 40 or 50 hours a week because they don’t have to go to an office?

24/7 Wall St. looked at the challenges and opportunities people should consider as they move into retirement, particularly at a time of great upheaval and insecurity. This piece is intended to help those who are facing retirement today make choices to best secure their future as the economy collapses to a level last matched at the end of The Great Depression.

