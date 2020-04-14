Once Great Sports Franchises That Have Fallen on Hard Times

After an extended run of success, the Detroit Red Wings are now the worst team in the NHL. Detroit made the 25 straight postseasons from 1991-2016, winning Stanley Cups in 1997, 1998, 2002, and 2008. After losing in the 2009 Cup Finals, the Red Wings failed to make it past the second round in their next seven playoff appearances. The team that had once been the model of consistency then missed the playoffs in 2017, 2018, and 2019. Before the 2019-2020 season was interrupted, Detroit was by far the worst team in hockey. The Wings earned 39 points in 71 games. No other team had less than 62.