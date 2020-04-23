Companies and Events Shut Down For the First Time Ever John Harrington

Measures taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 have wrecked businesses, caused thousands of people to lose their jobs, and in general disrupted American society in unprecedented ways. These actions have also resulted in some companies and events shuttering for the first time ever.

To underscore the scope of the devastation caused by the pandemic, 24/7 Wall St. has compiled a list of companies and events that shut down for the first time ever.

Parades, film fests, sports tournaments, music festivals, and technology events that had been held annually for years were canceled for the first time because of the coronavirus.

Some of these events had been held uninterrupted for decades. The New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade, one of the oldest in the nation, had stepped off every year since 1762, before the founding of the United States, and remains one of the best St. Patrick’s Day events in the country.

Some of the most famous events on the sports calendar have been canceled or rescheduled for the first time in many years. Wimbledon, the world’s oldest tennis tournament, was canceled for the first time since WWII. In the United States, the Masters, the first of the major tournaments that is held every April in Augusta, Georgia, has been tentatively rescheduled for November. The Indianapolis 500 and the Kentucky Derby, which are both usually held in May and draw upwards of 100,000 people, have been rescheduled to August and September, respectively.

The schedules of the four major sports leagues — MLB, NBA, NFL, and NHL — for 2020 are not known. All four leagues have shuttered in the past for various reasons. Here are some other famous businesses closed in the United States because of the coronavirus.