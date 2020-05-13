Best Classic TV Shows Available to Stream Charles B. Stockdale, John Harrington

Streaming platforms have been active in releasing plenty of new shows and movies to entertain Americans staying at home across the country. Often hidden among the numerous recent releases are older, classic series available for streaming as well.

These shows first appeared on television before the advent of streaming technology. Some date as far back as the late 1950s, and some have only recently been made available on modern services such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video.

To help viewers navigate the many options, 24/7 Tempo has identified the best classic TV shows that are available to stream right now. We ranked these acclaimed series based on audience ratings from the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

Many of the shows on this list helped shape television as we know it today. “The Twilight Zone,” “All in the Family,” and “The Andy Griffith Show” were all ground breaking in their genres, laying the foundation for modern programming. Viewers who grew up with these shows may experience nostalgia when revisiting them, but the programs stand alone as great works of TV.

These shows work just as well for marathon viewing and for one episode watched in a single sitting. This is, after all, how the shows were originally broadcast. For fans looking for more content to watch, these are the most binge-worthy series you can stream right now.

Click here to see the best classic TV shows available to stream.

To determine the best classic TV shows that are available to stream, 24/7 Tempo identified all of the shows available for streaming based on data from website JustWatch that originally debuted prior to 1995. We then ranked the series based on their Internet Movie Database average user ratings, weighted by the number of votes each series received.