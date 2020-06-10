21 Health Questions About COVID-19 Answered Hristina Byrnes

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, scientists are learning more about the novel coronavirus. Questions – and their answers — circulating among the public have changed since the start of the spread in December 2019, reflecting current medical and scientific knowledge.

24/7 Tempo talked to Dr. Mark Siedner, an epidemiologist and associate professor at Harvard Medical School, and reviewed information from federal, local, and world health agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization to find answers to 21 questions concerning public health and the coronavirus.

Globally, there are no more than 7.2 million confirmed cases, 3.4 million of them have recovered and 411,000 people have died. In the United States, more than 1.3 million people tested positive. Though the spread has slowed down nationwide, a second wave of COVID-19 cases has been emerging since states began to reopen their economies over the last month — these are the states where the virus is growing the fastest.

Click here for the answers to 21 questions about the coronavirus.