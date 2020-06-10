What Americans Bought to Prepare for the Pandemic Colman Andrews

When natural disasters like hurricanes or blizzards threaten, people go shopping — anticipating that they may be stranded without access to food, water, and other essentials of daily life.

It’s hardly surprising, then, that when news of the novel coronavirus pandemic first reached these shores — and public health officials began talking about the possible need to quarantine or shelter in place — Americans rushed to grocery and drug stores to stock up on things they thought they might need.

What did people buy? The coupon-tracking site Coupon Follow surveyed about a thousand consumers for a report on COVID-19 Preparation Spending Behavior.

In addition to recording what specific items respondents bought the most of, and how many buyers purchased more of those items than usual, the survey reported that consumers purchased an average of 2.5 weeks’ worth of supplies pre-pandemic, in the course of an average of three shopping trips.

Some 17% of them said in retrospect that they had bought too much, and 50% added that they had spent too much money on what they bought. This isn’t surprising, as it’s difficult to know how to buy food for a 14-day quarantine.

The study also reported differences in generational shopping patterns: The number-one item purchased by baby boomers and Gen Xers was toilet paper, while millennial shopping lists were headed up by eggs. Coffee was the fifth most often purchased item by boomers, but didn’t make the top 10 for the other two groups.

The only generation that reported junk food among their top ten purchases was millennials. Fresh produce was missing from all three top-10 lists, perhaps because it isn’t easy to know how to store produce properly during a pandemic.

Also reflecting early spending trends, Time reported on a Nielsen study comparing total U.S. sales of numerous food and health or household products for the week ending March 14 of this year with sales of the same items over the same period in 2019. The categories are broken down differently from those in the Coupon Follow study in many cases, and track spending only for a specific period of time.

It’s impossible, then, to meld the results of the two studies, but 24/7 Tempo used the data from both to assemble a list of 10 food items and 10 health or household products that were among the top purchases people made in anticipation of a pandemic lockdown.