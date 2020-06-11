Every State’s Rules for Reopening and Social Distancing Hristina Byrnes

The United States has surpassed more than 2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the death from the coronavirus disease toll has climbed to more than 115,000 as of June 11.

Nationwide, cases have been declining, and states have begun to loosen some or all restrictions. Health experts are concerned that states may be opening too soon. There are already reports of a second wave in certain areas as the number of new COVID-19 cases has recently spiked in some states.

To determine each state’s social distancing measures and rules for reopening, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed executive orders from state governors over the last few weeks.

Even though the number of new COVID-19 cases has plunged in New York — home to the nation’s most densely-populated major city — and in New Jersey — the most densely-populated state — those two states have been slower to reopen their economies.

Other states began pulling back on their restriction orders as early as late April, and seven states never enacted statewide stay-at-home orders at all. COVID-19 daily infection rates have been increasing in some of those states. These are the states where the virus is growing fastest right now.

