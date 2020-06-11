Movie Remakes That Are Better Than the Original Now Available to Stream Charles B. Stockdale, John Harrington

One of the few movies still scheduled for a theatrical release across the country — on July 24 — is Disney’s “Mulan.” By then hopefully theaters will be open. The film about a young Chinese woman who pretends to be a man in order to be accepted as a warrior is a live action remake of the animated feature of the same name released in 1998. How the new film will stack up compared to its well-received predecessor is yet to be seen.

Remakes are known to often fall flat. In order to draw audiences to the theaters, movie producers often opt to remake well-known movies that fans already love. In many cases, what made these original films special is missing from the newer offering.

Yet every once in a while, a remake is better received than the original thanks to fresh ideas, new technology, or an improved screenplay.

While movie fans await the reopening of movie theaters so that they can take their chances on the latest remake, 24/7 Tempo has identified 24 movie remakes that are better than the original, based on audience and critic ratings on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) and Rotten Tomatoes. Each of these movies can be streamed from home, according to streaming data site JustWatch.

To determine the movie remakes that are better than the original, 24/7 Tempo created an index for each film (both remakes and originals) using Rotten Tomatoes average critic rating, Rotten Tomatoes average audience rating, and Internet Movie Database average user rating and compared the two. To be considered, each film had to have at least 10,000 total user ratings between IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes and 10 approved Tomatometer critic reviews.

We averaged the user ratings from Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb and weighted by the number of votes for each. The combined user rating was then averaged with the Rotten Tomatoes critic rating. We then ranked the movie remakes with a final rating exceeding the original version.

We then cross-referenced which remakes were available for streaming, based on streaming data site JustWatch.

All of the films included are labeled “remake” on IMDb. For our list, we included reimaginings in addition to strict remakes. We excluded films based on television series.