Best Movies by Black Filmmakers Charles Stockdale, John Harrington

Racial representation in the movie industry — both in front of and behind the camera — has long been a topic of debate. And though the share of black filmmakers shooting major studio films has increased dramatically in recent years — 16 of the directors of the 100 top-grossing movies in 2018 are black, according to a study from USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism — the number of black Americans working as movie directors has historically been low.

Still, African American filmmakers have made hundreds of critically acclaimed and culturally impactful films dating back to the early 20th century, when Oscar Micheaux became the first African American to make a film with “The Homesteader” (1919).

24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of the best movies by black filmmakers based on user and critic ratings on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) and Rotten Tomatoes.

These movies vary significantly, ranging from underseen independent fare, such as “Killer of Sheep” and “Daughters of the Dust,” to modern blockbusters that draw fans worldwide such as “Black Panther.” And each offers a convincing argument for Hollywood to offer more support for black filmmakers. Some of the films listed here even rank among the best movies of all time.

Click here to see the best movies by black filmmakers.

To determine the best movies by black filmmakers, 24/7 Tempo created an index based on each film’s Rotten Tomatoes average critic rating, Rotten Tomatoes average audience rating, and IMDb average user rating for 750 movies directed or co-directed by black, American filmmakers compiled from multiple user-generated lists. Movies were required to have at least 1,000 user votes on IMDb and 10 critic ratings on Rotten Tomatoes to be considered.

We averaged the user ratings from Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb and weighted by the number of votes for each. The combined user rating was then averaged with the Rotten Tomatoes critic rating. Editorial discretion was then applied to include films that we felt deserved inclusion based on other metrics such as cult status or reputation.

Data on where to stream each movie comes from JustWatch and was collected June 15, 2020.