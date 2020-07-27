America's Most Peaceful and Violent States Grant Suneson

The U.S. is getting safer overall, according to the FBI’s violent crime data for 2018, the most recent year for which comprehensive data is available. The rate of violent crime — comprised of homicide, rape, aggravated assault, and robbery — fell by 3.6% from the year before. Yet the improvement was not uniform across all states, and some states even reported more violent crimes per capita than they did the year before.

To identify the most and least violent states, 24/7 Wall St. created an index based on four measures: the murder rate, the violent crime rate excluding murder, firearms deaths, and the incarceration rate. Data came from the FBI and Bureau of Justice Statistics.

There is a strong correlation between crime and poverty, as people from low-income areas are much more likely to be incarcerated than those from more affluent areas. This is due in part to the fact that previously incarcerated people often struggle to find legitimate work after leaving prison and are often convicted of another offense. Many of the states with the lowest median incomes have relatively high rates of violent crime and incarceration. These issues are often concentrated in larger cities with densely packed areas of highly concentrated poverty. These are the cities hit hardest by extreme poverty in every state.

Violent crimes represent a relatively small share of crimes in America, with property crimes making up the majority. There were 381 violent crimes for every 100,000 Americans in 2018, but there were 2,200 property crimes per 100,000. While property crimes are not typically physically harmful, they can be economically and psychologically damaging to the victims. One of the most damaging is motor vehicle theft — a crime that is much more likely to occur in larger cities. This is where your car is most likely to be stolen in every state.

