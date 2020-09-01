28 Weight Loss Myths That Pack on Pounds

“COVID weight” and the “Quarantine 15” have become familiar terms six months into the coronavirus pandemic. The terms refer to weight many people have gained since stay-at-home orders practically stopped people from going out, including to gyms. Working out was often replaced with binge watching Netflix and eating comfort foods.

Now that sheltering-in-place orders have expired and people are allowed to spend more time outside, albeit with some restrictions, losing the extra weight is probably on many people’s minds.

24/7 Tempo consulted several nutritionists and fitness trainers to identify at least 28 myths about weight loss that can actually result in weight gain.

There is no denying that losing weight, which requires burning more calories than consuming, regardless of age, gender, or starting weight, is hard work, whether you’re trying to get rid of 5 or 25 pounds. They key to long-term success is how you approach that goal and whether you manage to avoid some common mistakes.

Being overweight or obese can contribute to numerous health problems such as diabetes and heart disease. And while maintaining a healthy weight is beneficial, there is no single solution that works for everybody.

The short answer to how people should shed those extra pounds is that they should do it in a safe, smart, and sustainable way. In general, though, eating a balanced diet is key. While the internet is full of advice, not all of it is by unqualified persons, and it’s best to consult a professional dietician or doctor if needed. For example, not all foods and drinks are created equal — these are some “healthy” foods that are actually ruining your diet.

