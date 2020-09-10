30 Reasons Walking Is the Best Exercise

Americans are no longer under orders to stay at home. Gyms and other facilities where people can work out are have reopened in most of the country. That may encourage people who want to stay in shape or lose the so-called “Quarantine 15” because, as research has found, walking is often just as beneficial a workout.

It’s easy to forget that walking is actually an aerobic activity. After all, about 7 billion people do it every day. It’s low-impact, simple, natural, accessible, and has many health benefits.

A study from the University of Utah showed that the body may actually be made to walk. Walking is physically easier on the body, but the body still requires to take in more oxygen than in sedentary mode, providing the same benefits as running.

Not even a third of American adults exercise on a regular basis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Just about 23% meet the federal guidelines for aerobic activity and strength training. But people in some places are less active than others — these are he 50 laziest cities in America.

The rule of thumb is to get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise a week, according to the 2018 Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans. Breaking the numbers down, that’s 30 minutes five days a week. This sounds like a small price to pay if you want to significantly improve both your physical and mental health.

Click her to see 30 reasons walking is the best exercise.