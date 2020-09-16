The Worst Thing About Every State

People from every state have at least one aspect of their home state they can brag about, but also one they would probably rather forget.

24/7 Tempo reviewed information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint

program, as well as tourism information sites, and several other sources to determine the worst thing about every state. For each state, the entry was either a negative statistic, metric, indicator, or product that the state ranks last in.

The worst feature in every state varies wildly — from health status and tax laws to education and seat belt use. Residents of some states would not gloat about their state’s freezing, long winters or having the state’s nation-worst unemployment rate.

Some states have populations that are struggling because of poor economic conditions or air pollution. Even the histories of some states include events that residents would prefer to be forgotten — click here to see how your state was founded.

The other side of this coin is that all states have a lot to be proud of — here is the best thing about every state.

