The Most Outrageous Car Collections in the World

Of the countless hobbies people enjoy during their free time, collecting is one of the most common. Part of what makes this hobby so popular is that almost anything can be collected without breaking the bank — from stamps and baseball cards to patches and pins. Rare and exotic car collections, however, are a notable exception.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed 27 of the most outrageous car collections in the world.

Every collector on this list has a demonstrated passion for automobiles and the financial means to support this decidedly expensive hobby. For many, however, the similarities end there.

Some on this list — including comedian Tim Allen and professional wrestler John Cena — have a clear preference for classic American-made vehicles. Many of the cars in their collections bear the Chevrolet, Ford, or Dodge logo — and some are among the most iconic to ever come out of Detroit. Here is a look at the most iconic classic American cars.

For others on this list, nostalgia for the glory days of American auto manufacturing takes a back seat to state-of-the-art technology and performance. Their collections feature supercars from European automakers and often come with sticker prices in the six and even seven figure range. These cars, made by companies like Ferrari, Lamborghini, and McLaren, are built for speed. Here is a list of the fastest cars on earth.

This list of the most outrageous car collections in the world is sorted in alphabetical order by first name of the collector and is not ranked. While most of these collections are in the United States, this list includes car collections that span four continents.

