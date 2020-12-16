Drinking Through a Straw and Other Mistakes That Are Aging You

There is no magic formula for looking younger than you really are, but adopting healthy habits, including sleeping well, eating a healthy diet, and exercising more, can help.

Doing all of these on a regular basis was hard enough before the pandemic took over people’s lives, but it was even harder during it. Many people who had to stay home for months found solace in unhealthy behaviors like comfort foods and binge watching couch marathons. And looking younger is not just about which behaviors to adopt, but also about which to avoid.

24/7 Tempo compiled a list of 20 daily habits that are making people look older prematurely after reviewing dozens of reports in medical journals and various medical schools and associations focusing on skin health.

Aging is an inevitable and a natural body process, but many people go to extraordinary lengths to slow it down or even reverse it. Growing old can seem scary if one looks at how scientists describe it: “Aging is the inevitable progressive decline in intrinsic physiological function over time, leading to an increase in pathologies, including cancer.” Some seemingly small daily habits only speed up the process.

The skin is one of the first organs that shows signs of aging — wrinkles, fine lines, dryness, discoloration — but it’s not the only one. Our brain, lungs, eyes, and ears can also be damaged by what we do or don’t do. Biting your nails and other habits could be a sign of a serious problem with them.

Click here to read about 20 mistakes you make every day that are aging you.