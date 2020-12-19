How Many People Are Alive From the Year You Were Born

As the baby boom generation reaches old age, the number of people who die every year in the United States continues to increase. And as the U.S. death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic has surpassed 300,000 — affecting both younger and older adults — the number of people still living from all generations is dwindling.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 24/7 Wall St. determined how many people born in each year since 1936 are still alive today.

For the last 80 years, heart disease and cancer have been the two leading causes of death in the United States. And while for most of that period stroke was the third leading cause of death, in 2008 it was overtaken by chronic lower respiratory disease. In 2016, unintentional injuries — which include drug overdoses — emerged as the third leading cause of death. Here is how many people died the year you were born.

As the number of deaths has increased in recent years, the number of births has fallen — resulting in slower population growth overall. In 2018 there were 59.1 births per 1,000 women aged 15 to 44 in the United States, the lowest fertility rate in recorded history. Here is how many people were born the year you were born.

Click here to see how many people are alive from the year you were born

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 24/7 Wall St. determined how many people born in each year since 1936 are still alive today. We looked at estimates of the native-born population by age in 2020 from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017 National Population Projections data set. We then compared this to data on the number of births each year since 1936 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vital Statistics of the United States report series to calculate the percentage of people born each year that are still alive. Data on the total U.S. population each year came from the U.S. Census Bureau.