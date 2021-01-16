The Best and Worst Foods for Your Eyes

It’s commonly believed that as people get older their eyesight inevitably gets worse. This is technically true, but a healthy lifestyle can significantly delay the development of eye health problems.

Some common age-related eye conditions include glaucoma, dry eyes, age-related macular degeneration — which is a leading cause of blindness — and cataracts.

Many factors affect the eyes — ultraviolet exposure, radiation, some medications. But the single worst thing you can do to cause lasting damage to your eyes is smoke, according to Dr. Scott. B. Sheren, chair of the department of ophthalmology at ProHEALTHcare. An unhealthy diet is second.

“You want to avoid bad stuff like saturated and trans fats, which cause oxidative stress on the body, and want to replace them with polyunsaturated fats, omega-3s, and plant-based foods,” he noted. “It’s all about removing the garbage and adding the good stuff.”

Some foods, including eggs and supplements, are controversial topics when it comes to eye health — often with inconsistent scientific evidence of their health benefits. But there is a consensus around other foods — here are 29 healthy eating habits that will change your life.

