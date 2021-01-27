The Richest County in Every State

One of the most prosperous countries in the world, the United States has built a reputation as the land of opportunity. While this may be an oversimplification, many affluent areas across the country serve as a testament to Americans’ continued ability to build wealth and financial stability.

In every state, there are counties or county equivalents where the median annual household income is well above the $62,843 national median. In over half of all states there is at least one county where the median annual household income is greater than $85,000. Using five-year estimates from the 2019 American Community Survey from the Census, 24/7 Wall St. identified the richest county in every state.

While there are several notable exceptions, many of the wealthiest counties in each state are part of, or in close proximity to, a major metropolitan area. Large metropolitan areas are often hubs of economic activity.

While much of the country is facing an unemployment crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the job markets in many of the counties on this list have proven to be more resilient than mos. In 42 of the 50 counties on this list, the unemployment rate is lower than the statewide jobless rate. Here is a look at the cities with the worst COVID-19 unemployment crisis right now.

It is also no coincidence that many of the counties on this list are home to relatively large college-educated populations. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the typical worker with a bachelor’s degree earns $64,896 annually working full time. Meanwhile, workers with no more than a high school diploma earn just $38,792 per year. All but two counties on this list have a higher bachelor’s degree attainment rate than their respective state. Here is a look at the most and least educated states in the country.

