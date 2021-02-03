The Furthest You Can Get From Other Humans in Every State

With virtually every inch of the Earth mapped and cataloged, and rising overall population density, it’s harder nowadays to find places that are truly uninhabited by humans — even in the relatively spacious United States.

The population density of the U.S. today, while low compared to most countries in the world, is roughly 20 times what it was in 1790. In high income nations like the United States, 90% of the population lives within one hour of a city. (Here are the 50 most densely populated cities in the world.)

While living near urban centers tends to bring area residents social and economic benefits, the adventurous among us may be pleased to learn there are still some corners of our country that remain extremely remote.

24/7 Wall St. identified the location in each state with the longest estimated travel time to the nearest city using data published Jan. 10, 2018 in Nature. Travel times take into account all forms of travel, as well as the quality of transportation infrastructure.

