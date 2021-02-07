20 Things Pharmacists Want You to Know

Many times people who receive a diagnosis — whether it’s for a mild condition or a serious disease – ask for a second opinion. In some cases that second opinion can come from a different kind of doctor — the pharmacist.

Just like with medical doctors, better communication between a patient and a pharmacist is crucial. To find out what people should know in order to be served better at a pharmacy, 24/7 Tempo spoke to Kelly Moore, a hospital-based pharmacist in New York. Hospital-based pharmacists consult on diagnosis, recommend a course of treatment, and choose the appropriate medications and dosage for patients.

When several health experts are looking after a person, the likelihood of error increases. Mistakes can happen at any time but the consequences can be dangerous. Anyone who has ever had to wait in line to fill a prescription knows that the pharmacy process can be long and inefficient, even in the digital age when most of a patient’s information is a click away.

Pharmacists’ detailed knowledge of the chemistry of medications makes them unique experts on safe usage. They are acutely aware of how active ingredients in common drugs interact, and the possible side effects these meds can cause.

Knowing what needs extra vigilance and what areas are high risk for misuses can prevent many adverse outcomes such as overdoses and even death. Medications are manufactured to help people stay healthy, but they have to be taken in a certain way. If they are not, they can easily turn from beneficial to harmful and even life-threatening — these are the 25 most dangerous drugs.

Click here for the 20 things pharmacists think you should know.