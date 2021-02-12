The American City With the Most Property Crime in Every State

Property crime is a category of non-violent offenses comprising three subcategories: burglary, larceny theft, and motor vehicle theft. According to the FBI, a total of 6.9 million property crimes were committed in the United States in 2019. The total value of goods stolen — ranging from clothing and jewelry to firearms and motor vehicles — is estimated $14.3 billion.

Adjusting for population, there were a total of 2,110 property crimes for every 100,000 people in the United States in 2019. Of course, crime is a highly local phenomenon, and as a result, property crime rates vary substantially from state to state and city to city.

Using data from the FBI’s 2019 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the city or town with the highest property crime rate in each state. In every state — even those where crime rates are low — there is at least one municipality where the population-adjusted property crime rate exceeds the comparable national rate.

Larceny-theft, defined as the unlawful taking of property, often in the form of shoplifting or pickpocketing, is the most common form of property crime in the United States, accounting for about three in every four offences. Burglary, which is the illegal entry of a structure to commit a crime, and motor-vehicle theft, which can be either the theft or the attempted theft of a vehicle, together account for about one in every four property crimes nationwide. Here is a look at where your car is most likely to be stolen in every state.

To determine the cities with the most property crime in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed property crime data from the FBI’s 2019 Uniform Crime Report. We ranked cities based on the number of property crimes reported per 100,000 residents. We considered all cities, towns, villages, and Census designated places home to at least 20,000 people in our analysis. Alabama and Hawaii did not have sufficient crime data at the city level and were excluded from our analysis. Data on poverty rate came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and are five-year averages for 2019.