The Worst G-Rated Movies Ever Made

The pandemic has meant that a lot of people are spending a lot of time at home without many entertainment options. They’re not going to sporting events or concerts or movie theaters, and in many cases their kids aren’t going to school.

One thing they are doing is watching lots of movies online, and often doing so with their kids. Almost a year into the pandemic, they’ve probably seen a lot of the good ones already. And what does that leave? The not-so-good ones.

To help people make informed decisions about what to watch next, 24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of the worst G-rated movies of all time.

In the words of the Motion Picture Association, G is for General Audiences, meaning there is nothing in theme, language, nudity, sex, violence or other matters that the ratings board thinks would offend parents whose children view the picture. That may not sound like a lot of fun for the grown-ups, but it doesn’t necessarily mean a movie is bad.

This is a list of G movies you may want to avoid, however, or leave until after you’ve watched everything else, or watch with low expectations. Some people might even want to watch them because they’re described as so bad.Taste is subjective and some things are so bad they’re almost good. (You might even be inspired to continue on to the 25 worst movies of all time.)

One thing to note is that a lot of these movies are sequels, which often get worse and worse with each installment in a series.

To determine the 18 worst G-rated movies of all time, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) and Rotten Tomatoes. We created an index based on the average critic rating from Rotten Tomatoes, the average audience rating from Rotten Tomatoes, and the average user rating from IMDb. We only considered feature films with at least 5,000 Rotten Tomatoes audience reviews, 10 Rotten Tomatoes critic reviews, and 10,000 IMDb user reviews. All data is for the most recent period available. Data was collected February 2021.