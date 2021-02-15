The Best Dogs for People With Allergies

Americans love dogs! About 36.5% of Americans were part of a dog-loving household — more than any other pet. But what happens when you start having allergies as soon as you get close to a playful pup?

Don’t worry, you’re not alone. According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, up to three out of every 10 Americans have an allergic reaction to either cats or dogs.

And while no dog is completely hypoallergenic, there are plenty of breeds that go well with allergy sufferers. In fact, most people are actually not allergic to dog fur. The dogs on this list are hypoallergenic because compared to other breeds, they produce less dander, a substance attached to pet hair that the American Kennel Club says causes most pet allergies in humans.

A few years ago, a hypoallergenic dog took the international spotlight as a member of our highest elected office. Bo, who belongs to former President Obama and his family, is a Portuguese water dog, one of the lovable breeds on the list. Find out which other dogs made the cut!

To identify which dog breeds are best suited for allergy sufferers, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the American Kennel Club’s verified list of hypoallergenic dogs. All information related to each breed’s personality, trainability, shedding, size, and life expectancy came from AKC.

