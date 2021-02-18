Worst Sci-Fi Movies Ever Made

Even with 2020 behind us, people still need content to help them escape their daily lives.

Science fiction presents viewers with alternate realities, and whether machines have enslaved humanity or the world is on the edge of environmental collapse, sci-fi still offers a chance to imagine that things are different.

An opportunity to see oneself outside of time, locked in a struggle of good versus evil, surviving against all odds in a universe beyond comprehension. Here are the best supernatural TV series now available to stream.

At least, that’s the idea. Because just like every other genre, sci-fi has its fair share of films that don’t quite hit the mark. For every space opera there’s a space community theatre, and just because an intelligence is artificial doesn’t mean it’s all that smart. Some special effects aren’t very special, and some spoofs hit a little too close to home.

To help viewers at home avoid losing any of their free time to black holes, anti-matter poisoning, or poor casting, we at 24/7 Tempo have put together a list of the 15 worst sci-fi movies ever made.

To determine the worst sci-fi movies of all time, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) and Rotten Tomatoes. We created an index based on the average critic rating from Rotten Tomatoes, the average audience rating from Rotten Tomatoes, and the average user rating from IMDb. We only considered feature films with at least 5,000 Rotten Tomatoes audience reviews, 10 Rotten Tomatoes critic reviews, and 10,000 IMDb user reviews. All data is for the most recent period available. Data was collected February 2021.