The Most Stubborn Myths About Boosting Your Metabolism

Metabolism is a complex chemical process. In simple terms, it’s the process in which the body converts foods and drinks into energy. People often put the blame on their metabolism if their weight loss journey hasn’t been easy. That may be because a lot of what they know about it are myths that don’t seem to go away.

To help clear the air of some of the most stubborn weight loss myths about metabolism, 24/7 Tempo reviewed recent health science and interviewed Liat Nadler, clinical nutritionist at Just Eat Well in Portland, Oregon.

So much has been written about metabolism online that it’s hard to separate fact from fiction. While it’s true that metabolism is linked to weight, plenty can be done to influence how fast or slow it is. Many factors influence one’s basal metabolic rate — or how many calories a person burns a day at rest. They include age, if you stop being physically active, sex, and muscle mass, Nadler noted.

The rule is that to lose weight one has to consume fewer calories than the body burns. The second part of that rule is where people get confused. They try different ways to lose weight, inevitably making some mistakes in the process. But mistakes can have the opposite effect — these are 28 weight loss myths that pack on pounds.

Click here for 17 of the most widespread myths about boosting your metabolism