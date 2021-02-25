The Worst Movies of the 1960s

Many different genres of movies were popular in the 1960s, including historical epics, westerns, spy dramas, crime capers, and comedies. It was the decade that gave us the first James Bond movies — starring the recently deceased Sean Connery — and the spaghetti westerns of Clint Eastwood.

Movies of the 60s also responded to political and social currents. There was “Dr. Strangeglove,” a dark comedy about nuclear war, and “Easy Rider,” about the hippie culture.

No particular genre dominates our list of the worst movies of the 1960s. There’s something for everybody — or perhaps nobody, as it’s a list of worsts — including action, adventure, comedy, and horror. There are a few surprises, however.

There are two Bond movies, and that franchise is still going, although “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” starred George Lazenby, who was considered a poor choice compared to Sean Connery.

Even great directors can make bad movies, and Alfred Hitchcock has two on the list — “Torn Curtain” and “Topaz.” Roger Corman is a cult favorite but he also has two entries — “The Little Shop of Horrors” and “The Raven.” In fact “The Raven” is at the top of the list, despite the star power of Vincent Price, Peter Lorre, and Boris Karloff. For contrast, you might want to check out the 50 best movies of all time.

To determine the 25 worst movies of the 1960s, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) and Rotten Tomatoes. We created an index based on the average critic rating from Rotten Tomatoes, the average audience rating from Rotten Tomatoes, and the average user rating from IMDb. We only considered feature films with at least 5,000 Rotten Tomatoes audience reviews, 10 Rotten Tomatoes critic reviews, and 10,000 IMDb user reviews. All data is for the most recent period available. Data was collected February 2021.