Fascinating Daylight Saving Time Legends, Myths, and Truths

On Sunday, March 14, at 2 a.m., most Americans will set their clocks forward an hour, and kids, parents, and workers alike will get to sleep an hour less. These days, most people have smartphones that automatically change the time, so there’s no need to even change your alarm.

Other than losing sleep in the spring (or getting more sleep in the fall), there’s a lot about this confusing practice that most Americans know nothing about. For example, did you know that the vast majority of people around the world don’t observe daylight saving time?

24/7 Tempo reviewed some of the most common misconceptions about daylight saving time observance to set the record straight. We also dug up some surprising facts that are often more interesting than the made-up stuff, including when and why daylight saving time came into existence, what it is supposed to accomplish, and which industries it affects the most.

Did you know the American candy industry has a huge stake in daylight saving time, so much so that they lobbied to have it changed? For a more in-depth look at the specific reasons we observe daylight saving time, check out “why do we really move the clock forward.”

