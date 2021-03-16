Americas Fastest Shrinking Beer Brands, and the 7 That Are Still Growing

Alcohol sales outside of bars and restaurants surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the increase was driven largely by hard liquor, total sales of beer and flavored alcoholic beverages such as hard seltzer, also jumped. These are 25 companies making the most money from coronavirus.

Not all beer brands benefited from the rising demand for alcohol, however. In fact, many of the most historically dominant brands actually reported a decline in sales from 2019 to 2020.

Using data from industry advocacy group, Beer Marketer’s Insights, 24/7 Wall St. identified Americas fastest shrinking beer brands, and the 7 that are still growing. Brands are ranked on the change in shipment volume between 2019 and 2020. We only considered beer brands that shipped at least 1 million barrels in 2019. Bud Light Seltzer was excluded from the analysis due to a lack of data.

The brands that reported the strongest growth over the past year include some long established names in American beer, as well as some relatively new names. These brands include light beers, imported beers, and hard seltzers — two of which reported 2020 sales figures more than double the previous year’s sales.

Regardless of how much more or less the brands on this list sold in 2020 compared to 2019, they are all dominant in the U.S. beer market, accounting for over 70% of the 208.3 million barrels sold last year. Additionally, most of these beer brands are owned by one of only two companies: Anheuser-Busch In Bev and Molson Coors Beverage Company, which together account for a combined 63% of the North American beer market. Here is a look at the world’s 15 most valuable alcohol companies.

