50 Health Tips Every Woman Should Know

Throughout history, women have had to endure childbirth and take care of the home and children while also working outside the home. It is women’s roles that have ensured societal stability and the long-term development of nations.

While this may have provided women some benefits — they are better at multitasking, for example — it has also contributed to issues affecting women’s health. Women have faced years of discrimination within the health care system, and it’s for this reason they need to be extra aware of potential health issues.

24/7 Tempo discussed women’s health issues with doctors and reviewed information from health organizations such as the National Institutes of Health to compile a list of some of the most important health tips women should be aware of.

Women all over the world have a longer life expectancy than men, according to the World Health Organization. In the United States, for instance, the average life expectancy at birth for women is 81.1 years, compared to 76.1 years for men. One possible explanation could be that women are generally more careful about their health. Women are more likely to see a doctor, and whey they do, they are more likely to report on all the symptoms that are bothering them.

Women are more likely to have chronic pain, suffer from depression, develop an eating disorder, have a dysfunctional thyroid, and develop certain types of cancer than men. Symptoms of serious health conditions such as heart attack and stroke, both of which are nearly as common in men as in women, may vary significantly between the sexes.

As the child bearers and birth givers, women have to consider many issues related to fertility and their reproductive systems. Further, hormone levels change as women age, adding to more potential health issues. At any time, however, leading a healthy lifestyle — eating healthful foods, maintaining a healthy weight, and remaining active — can help lower the risk of diseases and manage certain symptoms.

Click here to read about the 50 health tips every woman should know.

To compile a list of 50 health tips women should know, 24/7 Tempo consulted doctors specializing in dermatology, cardiology, sleep, and allergies. We also reviewed information on women’s health from medical and government organizations such as the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American Academy of Dermatology, National Cancer Institute, and others. For a different point of view, take a look at the 50 health tips every man should know about.