America's Most Loved TV Personalities

For decades, Americans have gathered around their television sets to be entertained, commemorate holidays, watch riveting sporting events, and be informed. Though many TV hosts have come and gone, a select few have had the charisma, skill, and star factor to keep Americans tuning in to their programs.

Though the attention paid to the entertainment world is more scattered than ever thanks to the internet and streaming services, a select few TV hosts are still able to capture the attention of millions across the country.

To determine America’s most loved TV personalities, 24/7 Tempo developed an index of six statistics measuring popularity and critical reception.

With more and more TV channels and new shows popping up constantly, America’s favorite TV entertainers come from a number of different backgrounds and programs. Some are late night talk show hosts, who are beloved for their sense of humor and sometimes their political commentary. Others are interviewers known for getting the most out of their guests. More recently, reality competition hosts have become popular, guiding contestants through a series of challenges for the viewers’ entertainment.

TV personalities may have a tougher job than ever before. Not only do they have to compete with other programs on other channels, but they also have to entice viewers away from any streaming shows they might be binging at the moment.

With new streaming services constantly popping up, many Americans now have the chance to watch through classic series they had missed when these shows first aired. Here are some classic TV shows streaming now that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

