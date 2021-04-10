States Where COVID-19 Cases Are Climbing Fastest

There were an average of 19.4 new daily cases of the virus for every 100,000 Americans over the past week, effectively unchanged only slightly from an average of 19.3 new daily cases per 100,000 the week before.

Nationwide, the average number of new daily infections has increased in 22 states, decreased in 22, and remained effectively unchanged in six over the past week.

In total, there have been about 30,541,000 documented cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States since the first known infection was identified in Washington state on Jan. 21, 2020.

Though the first case of the virus in the United States was on the West Coast, the early epicenter of the outbreak was on the other side of the country, in New York City. In the months since, the parts of the country hit hardest by the virus shifted to the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Currently, the average number of new daily cases per capita is increasing the fastest in Michigan — while Connecticut is reporting the largest decrease in average new daily cases per capita.

To date, North Dakota has had the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita of any state, at 13,705 for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, there has been a total of 9,335 cases per 100,000 people.

All COVID-19 data used in this story is current as of April 8, 2021.