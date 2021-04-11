America's Greatest Roadside Restaurants

Americans love food and driving and these passions come together in roadside restaurants. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that roadside restaurants have a central place in American culture: They feature in such iconic films as “American Graffiti” and “Thelma and Louise” and road movies are themselves a major film genre.

After a year of restrictions on travel and dining out, many Americans must be hungry for adventure and hungry for the restaurant experience, whether it’s the chrome exterior and vinyl interior of a basic truckstop café or a classic diner (Here is the best diner in every state).

To whet your appetite 24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of America’s 30 best roadside eateries.

They span the country, from Maine to California to Hawaii. Many of the places on our list are known for classic American fare, such as pizza and BBQ. Not surprisingly, burgers are a staple. Some are famous for local specialties, such as lobster and chowder fries. Whatever your preference, roadside restaurants often offer generous portions for reasonable prices.

