It Only Takes a Minute to Drown and 12 Other Water Safety Facts You Must Not Ignore

Spending time outside, often at the beach or the pool, is all a lot of fun — until somebody gets hurt, which unfortunately is a frequent occurrence.

There are approximately 10 drowning deaths every day in the United States. Globally, in 2015, there were an estimated 360,000 drowning deaths, or 986 a day, according to the World Health Organization. Drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury death.

24/7 Tempo compiled a list of basic safety rules everyone should know using information from the American Red Cross, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other online sources.

The rule of thumb is to always first check the water if someone goes missing because it can take as little as 20 seconds for a child and a minute for an adult to drown. So every second counts. About 70% of young children who drowned or were found submerged in pools were not expected to be there.

Near-drowning, or surviving after suffocating under water, is potentially very serious as it can result in permanent brain damage. It can even lead to drowning after several hours if the lungs have been damaged.

While a person’s top priorities this season might include enjoying hours out in the sun, taking certain health precautions should also be atop that priority list. And it’s crucial to know the biggest health mistakes people make in the summer.

