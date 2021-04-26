The 25 Biggest Keanu Reeves Movies, Ranked Worst to Best

With the 93rd Academy Awards around the corner, Keanu Reeves fans may remember his role at last year’s ceremony, presenting first-time Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho with the Best Original Screenplay honor for his black comedy “Parasite.” Although the 56-year-old actor has never been nominated for an Academy Award himself, it’s hard to imagine this notoriously nice guy being upset about handing the Oscar to this Korean filmmaker. In fact, it seems fitting that Reeves, who is part Hawaiian and part Chinese, would the award that many have touted as a win for Asian representation in cinema.

Although Reeves, known in Hollywood as a refreshingly humble introvert, seems to shy away from fame and money, his work has contributed to numerous box office hits including, all three films (so far) in the “Matrix” franchise.

From his breakthrough role as a goofy time-travelling teen in “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” through his roles as an action hero in films like “Speed” and the “John Wick,” Reeves has refused to be typecast. (These are the 23 best sci-fi movies about time travel.)

24/7 Tempo has ranked Keanu Reeves’ 25 best movies, based on an index of IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

Reeves is also set to star in “The Matrix 4,” reprising his role as Neo. Production of the film, also starring Priyanka Chopra and Carrie-Anne Moss, was stalled last spring due to the onset of the pandemic but resumed in the fall and is now scheduled for release in December 2022. These are 45 movies postponed due to the coronavirus.