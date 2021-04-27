The Best Quarterback The Year You Were Born

The 2021 NFL Draft, taking place on April 29, has football fans excited for the future, as there are an unusually high number of highly touted quarterback prospects projected to go early in the draft process. College QBs Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trey Lance, and Mac Jones all have unique skill sets that could propel each into becoming a top-10 pick.

Though the NFL is filled with young talent at the QB position, with players like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and more, there is optimism that many of the incoming QBs can play at an MVP level. Each season, there is one quarterback that stands out as the very best at his position, putting his team in a great position to win the Super Bowl.

In order to determine the best quarterback from each year, 24/7 Wall St. used data from Pro Football Reference to review the statistics, honors, and postseason success of NFL and AFL quarterbacks each season dating back to 1945.

Though nothing is official yet, Trevor Lawrence seems like a lock to be drafted first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, with scouts hailing the Clemson quarterback as one of the most promising prospects in recent memory.

Jags fans will no doubt hope that Lawrence will follow in the tradition of Peyton Manning, John Elway, and Terry Bradshaw — can’t-miss prospects turned first overall picks who were as good as advertised, taking their teams from obscurity to Super Bowls. These are the most successful #1 overall draft picks in history.

Though draft picks are always cause for optimism, the sad reality is that highly touted amateur players do not always pan out in the pros. For every Peyton Manning, there are at least a few Jamarcus Russells — players who seem to have all the tools to be successful but can never put it together. These are the 40 most disappointing draft picks of all time.

Click here to see the best quarterback the year you were born.