This Is the State Where People Are Working From Home

Shortly after the outbreak of COVID-19, the Census Bureau launched a vast initiative to measure the effects of the crisis on Americans — the Household Pulse Survey. So far, the Census released weekly results in three phases. The first phase began on April 23, 2020 and ended July 21, 2020. The second and third phases followed.

Each weekly report actually covers about two weeks of information gathered by the Census Bureau and other federal agencies. The survey asks Americans questions about many different topics, including teleworking. The goal of this part of the survey is to find out the “Percentage of adults living in households where at least one adult has substituted some or all of their typical in-person work for telework because of the coronavirus pandemic.”

24/7 Wall St. reviewed the latest Household Pulse Survey to determine the states where the most people are working from home during the pandemic. We also considered median household income and educational attainment from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and monthly unemployment rates from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Depending on the state, the share of adults in households where at least one resident is working from home as a result of the pandemic ranges from as high as 51.9% in Utah to as low as 19.6% in Mississippi.

The kinds of jobs that can be done remotely are generally well paying and require some postsecondary education. Partially as a result, the states where the most people are working from home also tend to have median household incomes above the $65,712 national median. These states also tend to have bachelor’s degree attainment rates that exceed the 33.1% rate nationwide. Here is a look at the most educated city in every state.

There is a great deal of debate about whether people will return to work at an office once the pandemic is under control. Most experts believe a large portion of people will, but that some portion of the population will work remotely on a permanent basis. Here is a look at the best American city to find a job.

Click here to see the state where people are working from home.