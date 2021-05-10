These Are the Most Lavish Royal Weddings in History

Most people never hope to have $42 million, much less spend that amount on a single day event, but for royal families across the world, expensive weddings are the norm. While the average wedding in the United States costs about $34,000, it’s not unusual for monarchs to spend one hundred times that amount on their own weddings and the weddings of their children.

Aside from gourmet food for hundreds or thousands of guests, marquees for outdoor celebrations, flowers, music, massive layer cakes, and wedding favors, some of the highest wedding costs that royal families expend are for designer dresses, diamond tiaras, and in recent British royal weddings, security.

As the two year anniversary of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s $42 million wedding approaches, 24/7 Tempo has combed through news articles to find the most lavish royal weddings in history, some of them also the largest royal weddings based on attendance.

These events are selected from a variety of countries, but some extravagant weddings may not be included, especially if there are already two weddings from the same royal family and generation listed.

Click here to read about the most lavish royal weddings in history