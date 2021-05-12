20 Celebrities Who Died Broke

Everybody knows that it’s not easy being rich and famous. Celebrity obviously has its advantages, but it has its downsides, too: Stars are often victimized by friends and family who want their money. Managers or accountants cheat them. They have little or no privacy, and are under pressure to be picture-perfect or “on” at all times….

No wonder a depressing number of icons of the film and music worlds succumb to drug, alcohol, or gambling addictions, which are costly in themselves and also typically lead to lost career opportunities.

Celebrities also make bad investments, spend wildly on luxuries, or simply have bad luck. Some fail to pay taxes to the IRS. Many die much too young — unlike these 35 musicians with legendarily long careers.

Even stars of the magnitude of Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston, two of the most successful singers of all time, were vulnerable and ended virtually impoverished. Here is the most famous musician born every year since 1930.

Click here to see 20 celebrities who died broke

24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of 20 celebrities who died with little money left or owing vast sums. Whether their ultimate financial condition was their own fault or not, it’s sad to see how these talented and once prosperous figures ended up.