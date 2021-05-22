Beautiful Pictures of the World’s Biggest Waterfalls

Waterfalls are among the most stunning natural wonders on the planet. It is awe inspiring to see broad torrents of water tumbling hundreds or even thousands of feet, often accompanied by mist moving in the opposite direction.

24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of beautiful pictures of the world’s biggest waterfalls. Some of them have familiar names, perhaps the most famous of all being Niagara Falls, also known as the Honeymoon Capital of the World. Most people have also heard of Rainbow Falls in Montana and Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe. (Here, though, are 45 amazing places you never knew existed.)

Canada, home to Niagara Falls, accounts for no less than 15 entries on our list, but many other countries are represented as well. Iceland has five entries, Brazil and the Democratic Republic of Congo have three each, and India has two. Seven U.S. states are represented, as well. (Read about the most beautiful natural wonder in every state.)

Click here to see beautiful pictures of the world’s biggest waterfalls

The list also includes Chutes de Khone in Laos, the widest waterfall in the world and the reason the Mekong River is not fully navigable into China. The geography is very diverse and the area is known as “the 4,000 islands.” It’s also home to a giant catfish, said to be the world’s largest freshwater fish.