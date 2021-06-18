President Biden's Favorite Foods

During Donald Trump’s presidency, much was written about his eating habits — his love for well-done steak, Egg McMuffins, and chocolate cake; the $5,500 fast-food feast he served the Clemson Tigers at the White House; his “I love Hispanics!” Trump Grill taco bowl; the Diet Coke panic button at his fingertips in the Oval Office….

Less has been reported about what’s on the menu for President Biden, but his tastes are not necessarily much more sophisticated. No sea urchin sushi, white truffle risotto, or pheasant under glass for him. And despite his concern for fitness (including a five-day-a-week workout routine), he’s not sipping kombucha and nibbling kale chips, either. In fact, like his predecessor, he’s a fan of fast food and has a definite sweet tooth. His predilection for ice cream is legendary.

Some of the president’s culinary preferences are regional, like the Bobbie sandwich, made at one of his favorite eateries in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware — or like a classic cheesesteak, which counts as regional because Wilmington is just down the I-95 from its birthplace, Philadelphia. (That popular sandwich is a good example of the most iconic foods every state has given the rest of the U.S.

Other favorites might well be influenced by the Italian heritage of his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, whose grandfather was a Sicilian immigrant — original last name Giacoppo. He eats a lot of pasta, and one of his favorite home-cooked meals is reportedly his wife’s parmesan chicken with rigatoni. Speaking of which, these are 10 Italian dishes that aren’t really Italian.

