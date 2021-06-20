This Is the Best Local Sandwich to Try In Every State

Finding (and digging into) regional food specialties around the country is one of the great joys of travel, and among other good things to eat, each state is home to at least one local sandwich variation that’s definitely worth hunting down.

The great thing about sandwiches is that they can be made with almost anything: as long as it starts with bread, the world is your oyster — or maybe your oyster po’boy. Want a classic peanut butter and jelly? Go for it. In the mood for an old-school grilled cheese or turkey and Swiss? Nice. Or maybe you’d prefer to go big with a meatball sub? They’re all delicious, and they’re all among America’s favorite sandwiches.

Some sandwiches draw on a region’s ethnic culinary heritage; some are inspired by what’s being hunted, grown, or fished locally; some are a spin on a local barbecue style; and some were simply invented in the state in question and have since become iconic.

24/7 Tempo has identified the classic sandwich to try in every state, and also recommended a sandwich shop or restaurant that serves a definitive version of it. Often that place is a diner, perhaps one recommended in our list of the best diner in every state.

Click here to see the best local sandwich to try in every state

If you haven’t yet tried the definitive sandwich in your state, we suggest you seek it out. And if you’re a sandwich lover who plans to do some traveling, you’ve got a brand new bucket list.