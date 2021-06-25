Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Best Movies, Ranked

With over 100 acting credits to his name and no shortage of peripheral endeavors, Dwayne Johnson is arguably the hardest-working man in show business right now. He has also been Hollywood’s highest paid actor for two years in a row, reportedly raking in over $87 million in 2019 and 2020.

That’s not to mention his various endorsement deals, dedicated workout regimen, newly launched tequila brand, or rumored political aspirations. One might start to wonder: does this man ever sleep? (Speaking of money, here are 32 actors that made Hollywood the biggest bank).

Even this icon’s most casual fans know his story by now: After trying his hand at football, Johnson joined the WWE and rapidly became one of wrestling’s biggest stars. He was still largely known as The Rock when he segued into acting, breaking out with a lead role in 2002’s “The Scorpion King.” The movie career that followed was rocky at first, yielding as many box office disappointments as it did success stories. Over time, though, he became a more dependable star in the mold of legends like Arnold Schwarzenegger, but with more range and a greater willingness to share top billing. For a related article, check out this list of movie roles that launched Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Click here to see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s best movies, ranked

To identify Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s best movies, 24/7 Tempo developed an index based on ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon and both audience score and Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator. Data on domestic box office came from The Numbers, an online movie database owned by consulting firm Nash Information Services. Cast information comes from IMDb.

Through quantity and quality alike, Johnson continues to thrive. No longer credited as The Rock or Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, he lets his birth name speak for itself. Whether taking the lead or sharing the stage with others, his unique confidence, charming demeanor, and bulging muscles pour off the screen. And while he won’t be starring in “F9: The Fast Saga” — the latest iteration of the “Fast & Furious” franchise that he’s been so much a part of — we figured that the film’s upcoming release offers a great excuse to revisit Johnson’s career. Here are some of his best and worst efforts.