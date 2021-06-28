25 Pop Music Stars Who Played Dramatic Roles in Movies

For decades, rock stars have loved the movies and the movies have loved rock stars. Whether it was Elvis in “Viva Las Vegas,” the Beatles in “Help!,” or the Spice Girls in “Spice World,” top performers from the music world have long brought their talents and energies to the screen.

But some music icons have also been featured in movies where they can rely only on their acting skills, not their singing (though their singing is sometimes heard as title music). In some cases the results have been disappointing — Glen Campbell was wise not to have given up his day job — but in others, the performances stand up quite well.

Click here to see 25 pop music stars who played dramatic roles in movies

Some stars, like Cher and Kris Kristofferson, have actually had serious acting careers. Here are movie roles that launched Hollywood’s biggest stars.

24/7 Tempo has put together a list of some 25 personalities better known for their discographies than their filmographies, together with notes on one of their more memorable performances. Pop stars, rock-and-rollers, and country singers are included. These are the best movies for fans of country music.