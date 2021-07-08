13 Warning Signs You’re Way Too Dehydrated

Dehydration is simply the condition in which the body loses more water – whether through sweating, urinating, or breathing — than it takes in. The fluid needs to be replaced, or the body may get dehydrated.

Many people may choose to wait until they feel thirsty to drink water. While this is a certain sign of dehydration, it is not always among the first ones. By the time you feel a need to drink water, you are already dehydrated. The goal is to avoid that.

The question is how much water a person should drink a day to prevent dehydration. Chances are you’ve heard that eight 8-ounce glasses a day will do the trick. While there is nothing wrong with that advice, it may not apply to everyone. There is no one size fits all when it comes to water consumption. It depends on an individual’s size, physical activity, the type of diet, overall health, and even place of residence — living in a warm climate almost certainly means you might need more water. Institute of Medicine recommends total water intake from all foods and liquids at 3.7 liters (125 ounces) for men and 2.7 liters (91 ounces) for women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About 60% of an adult’s body is made of water, which may explain why water is so important to every organ’s proper functioning. Water protects the tissues and joints, keeps the body’s temperature normal, and helps it get rid of wastes. When it needs more water, your body lets you know in several ways. It also has signs for a serious health problem — such as biting nails and other habits.

