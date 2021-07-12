All 24 Pixar Movies, Ranked

If there was a shot heard around the world in the history of modern animation, it arrived on November 22, 1995. That was the domestic release date of “Toy Story,” the debut feature film from Pixar Studios. With its groundbreaking computer animation and unforgettable characters, the work single-handedly sparked a new era of family entertainment. Not only that, but it immediately established Pixar as the foremost provider of computer-animated film fare.

In many respects, precious little has changed since then. That is, computer animation remains the predominant mode of G-rated storytelling and Pixar still churns out some of the best examples of the genre. Now owned by Disney, the studio has earned billions dollars at the box office and 23 Academy Awards to date. (Check out the best G-rated movies ever made).

What’s equally impressive is the sheer breadth of Pixar’s output. While perilous journeys and coming-of-age themes remain more or less constant, the stories themselves take viewers from the outer reaches of the solar system to the deepest recesses of the human mind. They may be aimed primarily at children perhaps, but many of these films are similarly relished by adults. And as one may soon discover, there’s really no such thing as a truly “bad” Pixar movie. (Want to see what a bad kids’ movie looks like? Here are the worst animated movies of all time).

Methodology

To rank every Pixar movie, 24/7 Tempo developed an index based on its rating on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and its audience score and Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator. Data was collected from March 2021 to June 2021, and all ratings were weighted equally. Data on domestic box office came from The Numbers, an online movie database owned by consulting firm Nash Information Services, and was adjusted for inflation.