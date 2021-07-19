This Is the Worst COVID-19 Hotspot in Amerca

The U.S. has reported more than 33.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 15, 2021. More than 600,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country.

The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs of improvement, and then reappearing in other regions. Though local outbreaks may ebb and flow, the current surge in cases has been felt nearly nationwide, leading to new travel restrictions and business closures around the country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 4.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending Jul 15, 2021. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 10,224.7 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 183.8 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

The extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to vary considerably from state to state, and even from county to county. Even as the number of daily new cases is flattening or even declining in some parts of the country, new cases are surging at a growing rate in others.

The nation’s worst COVID-19 hot spot is in Louisiana. In Franklin Parish, there were an average of 190.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending Jul 15, 2021 — more than 45.0 times greater than the national case growth rate and the most of any county in the country.

Other national hot spots include Jasper County, Iowa; Dimmit County, Texas; and Cimarron County, Oklahoma. Case growth in these counties range from 109.3 daily new cases per 100,000 residents to 78.3 daily new cases per 100,000.

To determine the county in each state with the highest rate of daily cases of the virus, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average new number of cases per 100,000 residents per day during the week ending Jul 15, 2021. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.