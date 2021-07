This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Each State

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 603,170 Americans have died — and that number still continues to grow.

Adjusting for population, no state has reported more coronavirus deaths than New Jersey. Since the pandemic began, New Jersey has reported a total of 26,527 deaths — or 298 for every 100,000 people. Per capita deaths attributable to the virus are also high in New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Arizona. In each of these places, the death rate stands at at least 252 per 100,000 people.

For context, the national COVID-19 death rate stands at 184 deaths for every 100,000 people.

To date, Hawaii has reported the fewest coronavirus deaths on a per capita basis. There have been an estimated 36 COVID-19 deaths across the state for every 100,000 people since the pandemic began.

Though it is not always the case, states with higher than average COVID-19 deaths per capita are often also home to larger high-risk populations. One such group is retirement-age Americans, who are at least 90 times more likely to die from the virus if infected than those in the 18 to 29 age group. Nationwide, 16.5% of the population fall into that age group.

And now, inoculations against the coronavirus are well underway in the United States, which will inevitably contribute to a reduction in the death rate.

All COVID-19 data used in the story is current as of July 16, 2021.